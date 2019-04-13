Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastgroup Properties Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.52.

NYSE EGP opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $114.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.