Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $609,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.79.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

