Ensco (ESV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of Ensco stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ensco has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $38.04.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ensco by 1,573.7% during the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330,054 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,890,000. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ensco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ensco by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,364,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 3,629,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

