Enerplus (ERF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$12.21 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$9.65 and a 52 week high of C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

