Endurance International Group (EIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIGI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.47 million, a P/E ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 1.29. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $61,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $35,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,840 shares of company stock valued at $177,594. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 441,542 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 193,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

