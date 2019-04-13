Enbridge (ENB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

ENB opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

