Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $21,322.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.01537423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013195 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,107,701 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

