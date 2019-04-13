Elysian Achieves Market Cap of $176,471.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $176,471.00 and $45,251.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.01395217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00219681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Mercatox, Liquid, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

