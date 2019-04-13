Ellington Financial’s (EFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “1Q19 book value of $18.86 (versus $18.92 in 4Q18) implies 1Q19 EPS of $0.35 (assuming no share buybacks) versus our previous $0.37 estimate. Price target of $19.50 equates to 1.03x book value.””

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

EFC stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $36.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 881,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,124 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

