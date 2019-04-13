Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Lessened by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 177.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,013,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,737,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

