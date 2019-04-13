ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $367.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. ELEKTA AB/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

