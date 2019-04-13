Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Eldorado Resorts worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $671.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

