Elbit Systems (ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $142.78.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 14.47%.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
