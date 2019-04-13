Elbit Systems (ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,989,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 59,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

