eGain Corp (EGAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 611,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,567,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,288,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 444,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 296,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 611,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. eGain Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 3.04%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Promod Narang sold 15,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,208 shares of company stock worth $1,630,075 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

