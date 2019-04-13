Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Ecolab news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total value of $1,665,144.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,064,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

