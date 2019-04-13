Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

EBMT opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

