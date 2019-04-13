Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,568,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,528,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $219,063,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.40 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-takes-220000-position-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.