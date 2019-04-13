DWS Market Cap Tops $0.00 (DWS)

DWS (CURRENCY:DWS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One DWS token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and FCoin. DWS has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,755.00 worth of DWS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DWS has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DWS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00367713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01376071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00218511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DWS Profile

DWS’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DWS is dwswifi.com . The official message board for DWS is dwswifi.com/blog . DWS’s official Twitter account is @dwswifi

DWS Token Trading

DWS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DWS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DWS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DWS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DWS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.