Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Duke Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Duke Energy by 82.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/duke-energy-corp-duk-shares-bought-by-gradient-investments-llc.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.