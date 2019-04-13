Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CL King lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

DORM opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,708,000 after buying an additional 136,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

