Dorman Products (DORM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.