Domtar (UFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar expects higher paper shipments in response to elevated demand in 2019. Management anticipates a positive momentum in the paper and pulp markets, driven by healthy demand and strong fundamentals across its portfolio. Domtar will benefit from the margin-improvement plan and new customer wins within the Personal Care Division in the current year. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past year. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Domtar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UFS restated a sell rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 319,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.01. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $2,677,576.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,348.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $605,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 3,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

