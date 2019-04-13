Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

