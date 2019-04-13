DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 13.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 519,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the fourth quarter valued at $7,002,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the fourth quarter valued at $6,676,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

About DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

