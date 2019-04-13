DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Achieves $296,995.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $296,995.00 and approximately $615.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00072315 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037847 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

