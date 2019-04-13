DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Position Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, insider International Group I. American acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100,000.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp-position-lowered-by-north-star-investment-management-corp.html.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.