DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339,432 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arconic by 1,764.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,395 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.71 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

