DNB Asset Management AS Sells 30,086 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after buying an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 28,491,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,402 shares of company stock worth $2,613,954. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

