DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,382 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

ORLY opened at $406.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $409.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/dnb-asset-management-as-sells-1382-shares-of-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.