DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.51 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

