Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 236,472 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 687,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

RBS stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

