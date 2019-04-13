Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,066,215 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Entercom Communications worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,486,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 219,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. upped their target price on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. upped their target price on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,484.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,752.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,500 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

