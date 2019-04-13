Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 399,317 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2,272.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610,714 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. L Brands’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-399317-shares-of-l-brands-inc-lb.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.