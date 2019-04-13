Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $92.84 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.01370483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00217710 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005967 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

