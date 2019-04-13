Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Holdings Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 560.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

