Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 33.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $212,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 560.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,795 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $49,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.