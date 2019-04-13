DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (DSSI) versus Expedia Group (EXPE) Financial Comparison

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (NYSE:DSSI) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Expedia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH does not pay a dividend. Expedia Group pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expedia Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 3.62% 12.96% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Expedia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $11.22 billion 1.65 $406.00 million $4.81 26.15

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expedia Group 0 7 21 0 2.75

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.53%. Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $147.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Summary

Expedia Group beats DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and their call centers. The company also engages in advertising and media business. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

