Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

DEO stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

