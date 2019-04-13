DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,498,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 689,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.06 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $719.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

