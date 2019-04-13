Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.50 ($142.45).

DB1 opened at €114.55 ($133.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €121.15 ($140.87). The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

