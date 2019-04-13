Deutsche Bank Raises Kilroy Realty (KRC) Price Target to $82.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other news, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,476.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,509 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 21.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

