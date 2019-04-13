Deutsche Bank Increases Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,190 ($67.82) to GBX 4,970 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,650 ($60.76) to GBX 4,675 ($61.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,330.65 ($56.59).

RIO opened at GBX 4,771.50 ($62.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 319.51 ($4.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total value of £424.82 ($555.10).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

