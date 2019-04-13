Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 55,194 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 298.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cascend Securities upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $40.99 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 55,194 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/deutsche-bank-ag-purchases-55194-shares-of-solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg.html.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.