Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bruker were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bruker by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

