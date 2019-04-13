Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 383,074 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Jabil worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Jabil by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 247,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,656 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

