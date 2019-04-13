Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 22,556.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Landmark Bank lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 9.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

