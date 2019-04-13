Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 678,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,532 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 133,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

