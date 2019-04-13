Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Park National Co. (PRK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park National by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,164,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Park National by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

PRK stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.91 million.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 1,100 shares of Park National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.62, for a total value of $107,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

