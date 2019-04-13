Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Matson Inc (MATX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 5,806.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Matson by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,605,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of MATX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,398 shares of company stock worth $223,086 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

