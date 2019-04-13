Deere & Company (DE) Position Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $161.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Position Cut by First Hawaiian Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/deere-company-de-position-cut-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.